DALLAS — Lincoln Riley answered quickly. Without hesitation, the Oklahoma head coach fired comments to a reporter who, like so many in the postgame news conference, inquired about his program’s defense. How the heck, he was asked, can you have confidence in a much-maligned unit that just allowed more points to Texas than any of the previous 112 OU teams in this century-old series? “Because of people in that locker room, on that football team,” Riley answered. “I have confidence in every person in that room.”

Now we know, maybe, that excludes at least one person: Mike Stoops. Stoops is out as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. This split isn’t so surprising, despite the connection between the two men: Mike is, of course, the brother of Bob Stoops, the man who stepped aside last year to pave the way for Riley to land his current $4.8 million-a-year gig at the age of 33. Mike Stoops coordinated OU’s defenses for the previous six-and-a-half seasons, for the last few years targeted by those wearing Crimson and White for his unit’s regression in Norman.

His defense slammed against the bottom of the football barrel in a 48–45 loss to Texas in the Red River Showdown on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns gashed his unit for 501 yards and 27 first downs, scoring on their first five drives and converting key third and fourth downs to roll up that jaw-dropping points record in this rivalry. So fed up with Stoops, a fan walking the State Fair outside of the Cotton Bowl flashed to reporters a shirt he had airbrushed after the game to say, “Fire Mike Stoops.”

Stoops’s 2018 unit is ranked 96th nationally in yards allowed a game (421.2) and is 79th in giving up 27.3 points an outing. Army a few weeks ago rushed for 339 yards, Baylor put up nearly 500 total and Iowa State threw for 360. This all came after Georgia scored 24 consecutive points in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, finishing that game with 54 big ones in a victory that ended OU’s season.

Ross Dellenger

The defense’s struggles have been so well documented that one of its members, cornerback Parnell Motley, told The Athletic on Saturday, “We just keep talking about it and talking about it. I get tired of that s---. … We got to go prove it. It’s crazy. We keep talking about it and not doing it.”

Riley and three players heard 14 questions asked to them in a postgame news conference Saturday that lasted 15 minutes. Nearly half of them (six) were directed at a defense that has, for the most part, steadily regressed since Stoops’s second season in 2013. The new guy in charge—either defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeil or defensive analyst Bob Diaco, according to The Oklahoman—has a mess on his hands. Texas exposed all the weaknesses at every level of OU’s defense: poor cornerback play against mismatched UT receivers (6’6” Collin Johnson and 6’4” Lil’Jordan Humphrey combined for 15 catches and 214 yards); shoddy quarterback containment (Sam Ehlinger ran for 72 yards and was sacked just once on about 40 drop-backs); and a run defense that saw true freshman Keaontay Ingram average 6.6 yards a tote during a career day.

“We didn’t tackle well,” Riley said afterward. “Missed too many big tackles in the open field. Didn’t think we covered great. Had a few too many guys beat in one-on-one situations. The glaring deal was the third and longs.” Texas converted eight of 16 third and fourth downs, many of those on the simplest of plays: a slant. Johnson, the tall UT receiver, revealed after the game that pregame scouting resulted in Texas exposing OU’s cornerbacks. “Most disappointed is we didn’t defend the slants and inside routes,” Riley said. “Didn’t give them the big ones but at the same time, the yards after the catch and inside slants hurt us.”

If you listened closely to one of Riley’s answers Saturday, you heard a subtle criticism of his defensive coordinator’s schematics. While the coach said he “liked the plan” Stoops had entering the game, he suggested in-game adjustments were not made. “Any game like this, there are going to have to be adjustments, on all three sides of the ball,” he said. “Texas offensively and defensively did some things we hadn’t seen. We did some things they hadn’t seen. It was a constant back and forth, but certainly we didn’t get enough stops.”

And now one can’t but wonder about a domino effect that took place in the offseason after the 2011 season. Arizona fired Stoops as its head coach. Stoops rejoined his brother at Oklahoma to share the defensive coordinator job with Brent Venables. Venables then left the Sooners for the same gig at Clemson. What if Arizona never fired Mike? What if Bob didn’t hire his brother? What if Venables stayed? Clemson and OU’s trajectories could be altered, for sure.

But enough with the what-if game. The reality is that this group of Sooners will have a new DC, even though the players took the blame themselves for Saturday. “Got to go in and go to work. Get in the lab,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “Coaches put in the game plan for us. Up to us to execute."

They’ll experiment in the so-called lab without a Stoops on the staff for the first time in nearly two decades.