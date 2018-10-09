Best Bets for College Football Group of Five Week 7

Week 7's Group of Five best bets starts Friday night when the South Florida Bulls face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

By OddsShark
October 09, 2018

The No. 23 South Florida Bulls are 33-6 SU and 23-16 ATS over their last 39 games. The Bulls will look to keep on rolling this Friday night on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

South Florida is a 7.5-point road favorite in Tulsa at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Part of what makes the Bulls so dangerous is their balanced attack, which ranks 31st in the nation in passing yards with 274 per game and 32nd in the nation in rushing yards with 213.4 per game. Facing a Golden Hurricane defense that has allowed 31.2 points per game so far this season, the Bulls should have no trouble putting up points on Friday.

In addition to its struggles on defense, Tulsa has also had a rough season on offense ranking 104th in the nation with 24.4 points per game. Tulsa is 0-4 SU over its last four games and 1-9 SU and 4-6 ATS over its last 10 games. Given the chance to play on national television this Friday night, South Florida should get hyped up for this one and win it by double digits.

Since roaring out of the gate with a 4-0 SU record and 48.8 points per game, North Texas has settled for just 27 points in each of its last two games and is 0-2 ATS over that stretch. Momentum can play a big role in how a team performs in college football, and last Saturday's ugly 27-24 win over a very bad UTEP team suggests that North Texas may still be feeling the effects of being upset by Louisiana Tech.

Enter Southern Miss this Saturday as an 8.5-point underdog. The Golden Eagles have an exciting passing attack led by sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham and a defense that is allowing only 15.5 points per game. Look for a competitive game and a Southern Mississippi cover on Saturday.

Lastly, take Buffalo as an 11-point home favorite over Akron on Saturday. The Bulls are 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS over their last nine games and the home team is a perfect 6-0 SU and ATS in the last six meetings between the Bulls and the Zips.

