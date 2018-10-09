The Washington State Cougars are 5-1 straight up and 6-0 against the spread through the first half of their season. The Cougars have been a consistent money maker under head coach Mike Leach in recent seasons with a 13-4 ATS record over their last 17 games.

Washington State is the only team in the nation sitting at a perfect 6-0 ATS through the first six weeks of the season. With four wins and covers as the betting favorite this season and four over their last four games as one in 2017, the Cougars are 8-0 SU and ATS in their last eight games as a favorite, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Utah State and Georgia Southern are both also undefeated against the spread this season with matching 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS records through their first five games. Appalachian State opened its season with a 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS record in the month of September. In losing to the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions 45-38 but covering the spread as 24-point underdogs, Appalachian State handed the 4-1 SU and ATS Nittany Lions their only ATS loss of the season.

Three teams have earned their backers a nice profit with 5-1 ATS records in the 6-0 SU No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats, the 5-1 SU No. 14 Florida Gators and the 4-2 SU No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies. The 5-1 SU and ATS start for Florida has been a nice turn-around after the Gators finished the 2017 season on a 1-5 SU and ATS skid.

While a handful of teams around the nation have opened their seasons with 4-1 ATS starts, only three have done so with perfect 5-0 SU records. Those three are the No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers, the No. 10 UCF Knights, and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes. Since the start of the 2017 season, UCF is 18-0 SU and 12-5-1 ATS.

Five teams are tied for the worst ATS record in the nation and have been excellent fades at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com through the first half of the season at 1-5 ATS. This dubious list includes the 3-3 SU Florida Atlantic Owls, the 2-4 SU Louisville Cardinals, Wyoming Cowboys and Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, and the 1-5 SU Connecticut Huskies.

Connecticut is averaging 13.2 points per game against FBS schools while allowing 54.6 points per game.