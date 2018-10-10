Deion Sanders' Son Receives Offer From Florida State

Will it be like father, like son for Deion Sanders and his son Shilo?

By Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2018

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, has the chance to follow in his father's footsteps as a Seminole after receiving an offer from Florida State.

The six-foot cornerback from the Class of 2019 attends Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. According to 247Sports, Shilo is the No. 112 cornerback in the country and the No. 141 prospect in Texas.

Shilo posted the news to Twitter and then on Instagram.

The elder Sanders posted a proud message to his own Instagram, saying, "I'm so proud of the hard work and dedication you've put in son. The next several weeks will blow your mind if you continue to work hard, study hard and pray harder."

Shilo has received offers from Georgia, Colorado State, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State and others.

But Florida State is a special place for the older Sanders. Deion started corner for the Seminoles, becoming an All-American and winning the Jim Thorpe Award in 1988. He is a Hall of Famer after 14 seasons in the NFL.

According to ESPN, Shilo found out because the school called his dad first, and Deion told Shilo he got an offer.

"To me, it's extremely a blessing to have the same opportunity my father had and to potentially have the opportunity to carry on his legacy," Shilo said.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)