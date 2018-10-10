Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, has the chance to follow in his father's footsteps as a Seminole after receiving an offer from Florida State.

The six-foot cornerback from the Class of 2019 attends Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. According to 247Sports, Shilo is the No. 112 cornerback in the country and the No. 141 prospect in Texas.

Shilo posted the news to Twitter and then on Instagram.

I am extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! Thank you to my coaching staff and teammates at @TCCHFootball pic.twitter.com/GJ4UuWTIG6 — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) October 10, 2018

The elder Sanders posted a proud message to his own Instagram, saying, "I'm so proud of the hard work and dedication you've put in son. The next several weeks will blow your mind if you continue to work hard, study hard and pray harder."

Shilo has received offers from Georgia, Colorado State, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State and others.

But Florida State is a special place for the older Sanders. Deion started corner for the Seminoles, becoming an All-American and winning the Jim Thorpe Award in 1988. He is a Hall of Famer after 14 seasons in the NFL.

According to ESPN, Shilo found out because the school called his dad first, and Deion told Shilo he got an offer.

"To me, it's extremely a blessing to have the same opportunity my father had and to potentially have the opportunity to carry on his legacy," Shilo said.