Week 7 of the college football season kicks off on Thursday night with Georgia Southern at Texas State and Texas Tech at TCU. A newly ranked No. 23 South Florida faces off against Tulsa in Friday's nights first game at 7 p.m. and then Air Force and San Diego State playing at Levi's Stadium shortly after and Arizona visiting Utah to cap off the night.

Saturday has several top-25 games scheduled for Week 7. The stakes are high as the second half of the season gets underway this weekend and we've got you covered with the top games on tap, followed by the complete Week 7 schedule.

Saturday, Noon Slate

Saturday's noon slate starts with a trio of ranked teams taking on unranked opponents with an undefeated No. 3 Ohio State hosts Minnesota, No. 14 Florida visiting Vanderbilt, and Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn. The ACC closes out Saturday's early games as Duke and Georgia Tech kickoff at 12:20 p.m. before Louisville and Boston College face off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Afternoon Slate

Saturday afternoon features two top-25 matchups with No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU and No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 3:30 slate also features several conference contests, with Michigan State visiting No. 8 Penn State in a Big Ten showdown and Baylor traveling to No. 9 Texas for a Big 12 battle.

Saturday, Evening Slate

No. 1 Alabama kicks off Saturday evening football at 7 p.m. when they host Missouri. No. 6 West Virginia visits Iowa State with No. 16 Miami visiting Virginia at the same time. Saturday night's biggest showdown kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET when No. 15 Wisconsin visits No. 12 Michigan. Michigan leads the series 50-15 all-time but fell to Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook and the Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor last year 24-10 at Camp Randall. The West Coast dominates the late evening slate, headlined by No. 19 Colorado visiting the struggling USC Trojans.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 7 schedule below:

Thursday, Oct. 11

• 7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Texas State (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m. Texas Tech at TCU (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 12

• 7 p.m. No. 23 South Florida at Tulsa (ESPN)

• 9 p.m. Air Force at San Diego State (CBSSN)

• 10 p.m. Arizona at Utah (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 13

• Noon Minnesota at No. 3 Ohio State (FS1)

• Noon No. 14 Florida at Vanderbilt (ESPN)

• Noon Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn (SEC Network)

• Noon Rutgers at Maryland (BTN)

• Noon Iowa at Indiana (ESPN2)

• Noon Nebraska at Northwestern (ABC)

• Noon Oklahoma State at Kansas State (ESPNU)

• Noon Akron at Buffalo (No TV channel listed)

• Noon Toledo at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)

• 12:20 p.m. Duke at Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

• 12:30 p.m. Louisville at Boston College (ACC Network)

• 1 p.m. UAB at Rice (ESPN+)

• 2 p.m. Troy at Liberty (ESPN3)

• 2 p.m. Southern Mississippi at North Texas (ESPN3)

• 2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 5 Notre Dame (NBC)

• 2:30 p.m. Kent State at Miami (OH) (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Western Michigan at Bowling Green (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Ball State at Central Michigan (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon (ABC/ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 9 Texas (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 10 UCF at Memphis (ABC/ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 22 Texas A&M at South Carolina (SEC Network)

• 3:30 p.m. Ohio at Northern Illinois (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Temple at Navy (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Western Kentucky at Charlotte (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Marshall at Old Dominoin (No TV channel listed)

• 3:30 p.m. Army vs. San Jose State (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Purdue at Illinois (FS1)

• 4 p.m. New Mexico at Colorado State (No TV channel listed)

• 4 p.m. UNLV at Utah State (No TV channel listed)

• 5 p.m. Alabama State at South Alabama (ESPN3)

• 5 p.m. New Mexico State at Louisiana (ESPN+)

• 6 p.m. UL Monroe at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 1 Alabama (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. No. 6 West Virginia at Iowa State (FS1)

• 7 p.m. No. 16 Miami at Virginia (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m. Houston at East Carolina (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)

• 7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at UTSA (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. UCLA at California (Pac-12 Network)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan (ABC)

• 7:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Arkansas (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Florida International (No TV channel listed)

• 10:15 p.m. Hawaii at BYU (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m. No. 19 Colorado at USC (FS1)

• 10:30 p.m. Wyoming at Fresno State(ESPNU)

• 10:30 p.m. Boise State at Nevada (CBSSN)