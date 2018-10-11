Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who lost his starting job earlier this season to freshman Trevor Lawrence, will take an unofficial visit to North Carolina this weekend, reports Inside Carolina.

Bryant played the first four games of the season, but was replaced as quarterback before the team's game against Syracuse after Lawrence threw four touchdown passes the week before against Georgia Tech.

He called the team's going to Lawrence as a starter, a "slap in the face.”

Bryant, a senior from Calhoun Falls, S.C., can now take advantage of a new NCAA rule which allows football players to play up to four games a season without losing a season of eligibility.

Bryant, who led the Tigers to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2017, completed 67% of his passes for 461 with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He had a 16–2 record as a starter for Clemson.

North Carolina quarterbacks have the second most attempts in the conference so far this season, but rank 12th out of 14 ACC teams in passing yards per game, combining for 798 yards, with three touchdowns and seven interceptions.