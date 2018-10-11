Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was named as the offensive coordinator for the Alliance of American Football's Arizona Hotshots, the team announced Thursday.

Freeze, 49, will have his first coaching job since resigning as head coach at Ole Miss in July 2017, after it was discovered that he used a school-issued cell phone to call escort services on multiple occasions.

Freeze was 39-25 during his five years with the team. He led Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl victory in 2015 before the Rebels received a two-year postseason ban for "lacking institutional control" and fostering "an unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting."

The Hotshots have also hired longtime Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti. Both Freeze and Aliotti will serve under head coach Rick Neuheisel.

The league begins play in February.