Texas Tech will visit TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, for a Thursday night matchup for the battle of the Saddle Trophy.

Following a bye week, Texas Tech's (3–2) last game was a 42–34 loss to No. 6 West Virginia despite a late fourth-quarter comeback bid. Quarterback Alan Bowman didn't return to the game after getting injured in the first half, and he was in the hospital with a collasped lung.

TCU (3–2) also had this weekend off. The team's last game was a 17–14 win over Iowa State. Placekicker Jonathan Song made a 28-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to give the Horned Frogs the win.

Last season, the Horned Frogs beat the Red Raiders 27–3. A replica of the Saddle Trophy was recreated for the 2017 matchup after is dissapeared in the 1970s. It's the 61st meeting between the schools with the Texas Tech leading 31–26–3.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN.

Next three games:

Texas Tech: vs. Kansas (10/20), at Iowa State (10/27), vs. No. 11 Oklahoma (11/3),

TCU: vs. Oklahoma (10/20), at Kansas (10/27), vs. Kansas State (11/3)