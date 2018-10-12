It's been a difficult 2018 for quarterback Khalil Tate and the Arizona offense, sitting at 3–3, including a pair of losses to start the year. And the Wildcats' season continued to slide on Friday night.

Tate aggrivated a previously injured ankle at the end of the first quarter, putting true freshman Jamarye Joiner under center. Tate is out for the rest of the game.

Joiner played only two drives before he was replaced by Rhett Rodriguez, the son of former head coach Rich Rodriguez. Utah held a 28–0 lead over Arizona at halftime.

Tate burst onto the scene last season as one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks. The junior from Gardena, Calif., threw for 1,592 yards and ran for an additional 1,411, tallying 26 touchdowns. Arizona went 7–6 in 2017, losing to Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Arizona sat in third place in the Pac-12 South entering Friday's contest. Utah will jump into the third spot with a victory.