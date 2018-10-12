The first ranked team to play in Week 7 will be South Florida, who hits the road to face Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 12.

The Bulls are No. 23 in the country and sitting at 5-0 following a 58-42 win at UMass last week. The 58 points scored and 42 points allowed were both season highs, surpassing the totals from South Florida's 49-38 win over Georgia Tech in its second game of the year. In their three other games this season, the Bulls have combined to allow only 46 points.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-4 after a loss to Houston last week moved their losing streak to four games. After a season-opening 38-27 win over Central Arkansas, Tulsa has seen its margin of defeat increase from week to week. After losing to Texas 28-21, the Golden Hurricane fell to Arkansas State 29-20, dropped a game to Temple 31-17 and then lost to Houston 41-26.

Last season when South Florida hosted Tulsa, the Bulls came away with a 27-20 victory.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

South Florida: vs. UConn (10/20), at Houston (10/27), vs. Tulane (11/03)

Tulsa: at Arkansas (10/20), vs. Tulane (10/27), vs. UConn (11/03)