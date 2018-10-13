How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can watch Auburn play Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 13.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 13, 2018

The Auburn Tigers host the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday, Oct. 13 in a divisional SEC matchup.

Auburn comes into the game as the No. 21 team in the nation following a 23-9 loss to Mississippi State. The Tigers are 4-2 on the season, but just 1-2 in SEC games with the other loss coming to LSU. The 23 points the Auburn allowed to Mississippi State and the 22 it surrendered to LSU are the only times through six games the Tigers' opposition cracked 20.

Tennessee is 2-3 and 0-2 in SEC play, but coming off a bye this week. The last time the Volunteers took the field was Sept. 29 when Georgia defeated them 38-12. Prior to that game, Florida took down Tennessee 47-21 to snap a two-game winning streak. The Volunteers' first loss of the year came in their first game when West Virginia pulled out a 40-14 victory. In Tennessee's three games against teams that are currently ranked, the combined score is 125-47.

The teams have not faced each other since 2013, when Auburn beat Tennessee 55-23 to extend its winning streak in the series to six games.

How to Watch

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Auburn: at Ole Miss (10/20), vs. No. 22 Texas A&M (11/03), at No. 2 Georgia (11/10)

Tennessee: vs. No. 1 Alabama (10/20), at South Carolina (10/27), vs. Charlotte (11/03)

