Best College GameDay Signs Live from Ann Arbor For Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
October 13, 2018

ESPN's College GameDay returned to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2015 to see No. 12 Michigan face off against No. 15 Wisconsin at The Big House in a primetime showdown Saturday night.

The two top-25 programs face off for the 67th time in program history. The Wolverines lead the series 50-15-1, but Wisconsin won last year's game at Camp Randall with QB Alex Hornibrook under center and the Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor rushing for 132 yards. 

This is the 13th time GameDay has visited Michigan. The Wolverines are 9-3 with the show on site and are 2-1 all-time against Wisconsin in GameDay contests.

Both Big Ten rivals came prepared on Saturday morning with plenty of digs and disses.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning: 

 

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)