ESPN's College GameDay returned to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2015 to see No. 12 Michigan face off against No. 15 Wisconsin at The Big House in a primetime showdown Saturday night.

The two top-25 programs face off for the 67th time in program history. The Wolverines lead the series 50-15-1, but Wisconsin won last year's game at Camp Randall with QB Alex Hornibrook under center and the Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor rushing for 132 yards.

This is the 13th time GameDay has visited Michigan. The Wolverines are 9-3 with the show on site and are 2-1 all-time against Wisconsin in GameDay contests.

Both Big Ten rivals came prepared on Saturday morning with plenty of digs and disses.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning:

Why would he do that pic.twitter.com/JsuupcoaTc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 13, 2018

This is the only college gameday sign that’s ever existed. You will not convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/VwlvpV5Npk — WLScopilot (@WLScopilot) October 13, 2018

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.