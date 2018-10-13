How to Watch Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Colorado vs. USC on Friday, Sept. 21.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 13, 2018

No. 19 Colorado will visit USC on Saturday, Oct. 13 for a Pac-12 game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. 

The Buffaloes (5–0) took down Arizona State last weekend 28–21. Laviska Shenault Jr. scored four times — twice on receptions and twice on runs. Colorado's offensive line continues to protect its quarterback Steven Montez with Arizona State recording no sacks. 

USC (3–2) edged out Arizona 24–20 two weeks ago before going into a bye week. The Trojans' two losses of the season come against Texas and Stanford. 

See how to watch below:

How to Watch

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trail. You can also watch online with Fox Sports Go.

