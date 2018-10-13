Tempers flared in Florida's road contest at Vanderbilt on Saturday as both benches cleared onto the field following the ejection of Gators linebackers James Houston and Vosean Joseph.

The most intense moments of the scuffle didn't come from the players, though, as Florida head coach Dan Mullen and Vanderbilt counterpart Derek Mason engaged in a screaming match near the Gators' sideline.

It's been an intense SEC contest from the opening kickoff at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. Florida picked up another personal foul penalty before the two ejections in the second quarter, an unsportsmanlike conduct flag leading to a Commodores touchdown.

Watch Mullen and Mason's war of words below:

Following a targeting call on the Gators, Florida's Dan Mullen and Vanderbilt's Derek Mason exchanged words. pic.twitter.com/ZhTimyBWdj — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 13, 2018

Mullen didn't address the back-and-forth before heading to the locker room for halftime, telling ESPN's Tom Luginbill, "We're not going to get into that."

Dan Mullen ain't happy pic.twitter.com/TUkLbGVnIG — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 13, 2018

Vanderbilt leads Florida 21-13 at halftime. The Commodores are still searching for their first SEC win of 2018, while Florida sits at 3–1 in conference play.