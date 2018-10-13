How to Watch Georgia vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Georgia vs. LSU on Saturday, Oct. 13.

By Jenna West
October 13, 2018

No. 13 LSU will host No. 2 Georgia at Tiger Stadium on Saturday as SEC play rolls on.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 41-13 win over Vanderbilt, where quarterback Jack Fromm threw three touchdowns and a career-high 276 yards. The victory gave Georgia a 6-0 record to start the season like last year, making it the first time in school history that it has done so in back-to-back seasons. Saturday's game against the Tigers starts a four-game stretch against SEC opponents for the Bulldogs.

LSU is looking to bounce back after losing 27-19 to No. 22 Florida last week. Running back Nick Brossette led the Tigers with 15 carries on 95 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 19 of 34 passes for 192 yards but threw two interceptions.

The Tigers and Bulldogs last met in 2013, when Georgia won 44-41 thanks to quarterback Aaron Murray's game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Justin Scott-Wesley in the final two minutes.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial of fuboTV.

