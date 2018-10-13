No. 3 Ohio State will host Minnesota with hopes of extending their perfect season on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes (6-0) come into Saturday's matchup after a big 49–26 Big Ten victory over Indiana last week. Dwayne Haskins completed 33 of his 44 passes for a massive 455 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber combined for 152 yards rushing and a score in the outing.

Minnesota (3-2) will be looking to earn their first road victory of the year and their first win over a ranked team since 2014. The team comes into the game having lost 48–31 to Iowa last Saturday. Quarterback Zack Annexstad went 17 of 33 for 218, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss. Annexstad has just eight touchdowns to five interceptions so far on the year.

An Ohio State win on Saturday would give the team its first 7-0 start since 2015.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1 or Big Ten Network

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.