Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill made an incredible one-handed catch for the Buckeyes on Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio State trailed Minnesota by four with just over four minutes remaining in the first half—that is, until junior K.J. Hill caught a catch from quarterback Dwayne Haskins with one hand at the 25 yard line. Hill snagged the ball with just his right hand while running backwards before making a seamless turn around to take it to the end zone for an Ohio State touchdown.

Watch the clutch catch below:

A whooole lotta sauce from @OhioStateFB's K.J. Hill. pic.twitter.com/rk07Oe5V3C — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2018

Ohio State went into ended the half with a 17–14 lead thanks to Hill's touchdown and an extra point from placekicker Sean Nuernberger.