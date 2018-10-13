Watch: Ohio State WR K.J. Hill Snags One-Handed Catch for Touchdown

FOX College Football/Twitter

Hill's clutch catch gave the Buckeyes a three-point lead at the half.

By Emily Caron
October 13, 2018

Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill made an incredible one-handed catch for the Buckeyes on Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio State trailed Minnesota by four with just over four minutes remaining in the first half—that is, until junior K.J. Hill caught a catch from quarterback Dwayne Haskins with one hand at the 25 yard line. Hill snagged the ball with just his right hand while running backwards before making a seamless turn around to take it to the end zone for an Ohio State touchdown. 

Watch the clutch catch below: 

Ohio State went into ended the half with a 17–14 lead thanks to Hill's touchdown and an extra point from placekicker Sean Nuernberger.

