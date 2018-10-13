A matchup between two of the top programs in the Big Ten East will take place in Happy Valley on Saturday, Oct. 13 when Penn State hosts Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions are back in the top 10 and ranked at No. 8 after bye week. The last time Penn State was on the field, it was at home in a 27-26 loss to Ohio State. Now the Nittany Lions are looking to pick up their second conference win of the season and remain in contention for the Big Ten title. They will likely rely heavily on quarterback Trace McSorley once more after he rushed for 175 yards and passed for 286 and two scores in the contest against the Buckeyes.

Michigan State is tied with Penn State at third in the division with a 1-1 conference record after dropping a home game last week to Northwestern 29-19. The Spartans are 3-2 on the season and have failed to score more than 19 points in either loss compared to scoring at least 31 in each of their wins. Michigan State has run its offense through quarterback Brian Lewerke and the conference's fourth ranked passing game, but it will face a challenge with Penn State's pass defense that has been the third-best in the Big Ten.

The lead up to last year's game is quite similar to this year's as Michigan State and Penn State were coming off losses to Northwestern and Ohio State respectively. In the end, the Spartans handed the Nittany Lions their second loss of the 2017 season in a 27-24 contest that ended with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trail. You can also watch using BTN2Go.