How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 13.

By Emily Caron
October 13, 2018

No. 8 Penn State will host Big Ten rival Michigan State at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The Nittany Lions (4-1) suffered their first defeat of the season last week against fellow Big Ten team Ohio State, falling to the Buckeyes by just one point in a tough 27-26 loss. Senior quarterback Trace McSorley passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State and rushed for an additional 175. After defeating Illinois the week before, Penn State looks to pick up it's second conference win this weekend over Michigan State.

The Spartans are 3-2 on the season and tied with the Nittany Lions at 1-1 in conference contests. Michigan State unexpectedly fell 29–19 to Northwestern last weekend. QB Brian Lewerke completed 31-of-51 for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The last time these two top Big Ten East programs met Michigan State walked away with a 27-24 win, handing the Nittany Lions their second loss of the 2017 season. Penn State looks to bounce back from the Ohio State loss, while the Spartans seek another win to get their team back on track in the Big Ten.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trail. You can also watch using BTN2Go.

