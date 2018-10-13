How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. No. 5 Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Pittsburgh vs. No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 13.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 13, 2018

No. 5 Notre Dame welcomes Pittsburgh to South Bend, Ind. on Saturday for an afternoon matchup.

Notre Dame (6–0) is coming off a 45–23 victory over Virginia Tech on the road in Blacksburg, Va. The undefeated Fighting Irish silenced the crowd by scoring 28 points in the second half while the Hokies scored only a touchdown in the same time period. Virginia Tech had only one other touchdown in the game. 

Pittsburgh (3–3) is coming off a 44–37 win over Syracuse. 

The teams are meeting for the 71st time, with the Panthers making their first visit to Notre Dame Stadium since 2012. In that game, Notre Dame rallied to win 29–26 in three overtimes. Notre Dame also took the last meeting in 2015 in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trail. You can also watch using NBC Live.

