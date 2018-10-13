Watch: Maryland Embarrasses Rutgers on Kickoff Fumble Recovery

The fumbled kickoff marked Rutgers' 16th turnover of the season. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 13, 2018

Rutgers looked well on its way to a fourth-straight Big Ten defeat on Saturday, trailing Maryland 24-0 at halftime in College Park. 

The Scarlett Knights were inept in all three phases, tallying just 41 yards while ceding 186 yards on the ground to the Terrapins. But Rutgers' greatest error came on special teams. 

The Terrapins kicked off to Rutgers up 7-0 late in the first quarter, skying a ball to the Scarlett Knights' 19-yard-line. Yet instead of catching the football and capitalizing on some quality field position, Rutgers' return team collectively watched the ball bounce, failing to act as it careened into the air and into the arms of the Maryland kickoff team. The turnover provided the Terrapins with terrific field position, leading to a 39-yard field goal four plays later. 

Watch Rutgers' special-teams blunder below: 

Rutgers has lost five straight contests after an opening-week win over Texas State on Sept. 1. The Scarlett Knights went 4–8 in 2017, going 3–6 in the Big 10. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)