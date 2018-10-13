Rutgers looked well on its way to a fourth-straight Big Ten defeat on Saturday, trailing Maryland 24-0 at halftime in College Park.

The Scarlett Knights were inept in all three phases, tallying just 41 yards while ceding 186 yards on the ground to the Terrapins. But Rutgers' greatest error came on special teams.

The Terrapins kicked off to Rutgers up 7-0 late in the first quarter, skying a ball to the Scarlett Knights' 19-yard-line. Yet instead of catching the football and capitalizing on some quality field position, Rutgers' return team collectively watched the ball bounce, failing to act as it careened into the air and into the arms of the Maryland kickoff team. The turnover provided the Terrapins with terrific field position, leading to a 39-yard field goal four plays later.

Watch Rutgers' special-teams blunder below:

Here's a play you almost NEVER see. 😲



Rutgers doesn't field the @TerpsFootball kickoff on the fly, and it bounces right into the arms of @ccam42 for the recovery.



🐢's ball: pic.twitter.com/YyIHa5dDsZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 13, 2018

Rutgers has lost five straight contests after an opening-week win over Texas State on Sept. 1. The Scarlett Knights went 4–8 in 2017, going 3–6 in the Big 10.