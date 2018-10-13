Washington vs. Oregon: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Washington vs. Oregon online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 13, 2018

Oregon will host Washington on Saturday for a Pac-12 divisional matchup at Autzen Stadium. 

No. 17 Oregon (4-1) comes into the matchup with a 42–24 win against Cal last week, when quarterback Justin Herbert went 16 of 22 for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Travis Dye and CJ Verdell each had themselves a game, rushing for 115 yards and 106 yards, respectively. Dye added to the team's scoring with a touchdown of his own.

No. 7 Washington (5-1) has won five-straight, the team's most recent victory a 31–24 outing against UCLA. Running back Myles Gaskin led the way with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Jake Browning added 49 rushing yards and a score, while quarterback Jake Browning went 18 of 26 for 265 yards and had one touchdown and one interception.

Saturday's rivalry game will feature just the fourth time in 18 years that both teams are ranked in the Top 25.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN2

Live stream: ABCGo

 

