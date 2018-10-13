How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 13.

By Jenna West
October 13, 2018

No. 12 Michigan will host No. 15 Wisconsin in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The Badgers toppled a winless Nebraska 41-24 last week with running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 221 yards and three scores. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 13 of 24 passes with 163 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan defeated Maryland 42-21 at home with quarterback Shea Patterson recording a season-high 282 passing yards. Patterson went 19-of-27 with three touchdowns to carry the Wolverines to their fifth straight win.

The Wolverines lead the series 50-15, but Wisconsin won last year's game at Camp Randall with Taylor rushing for 132 yards.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Michigan: at Michigan State (10/20), vs. Penn State (11/3), at Rutgers (11/10)

Wisconsin: vs. Illinois (10/20), at Northwestern (11/27), vs. Rutgers (11/3)

