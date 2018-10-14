LSU, Michigan and Texas move up as Georgia, West Virginia Plummet in New AP Poll

After a slew of upsets on Saturday, see how the AP Poll has adjusted.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 14, 2018

It was a wacky Week 7 of the college football season on Saturday, and Sunday's new AP Top 25 poll showed it.

Eleven teams were undefeated heading into Saturday's matchups. Only eight came out unscathed. Week 7 brought the end to undefeated seasons for Georgia, West Virgina and Colorado with all three falling heavily in the polls. 

LSU handed Georgia its first loss of the season in a 36-16 contest while West Virginia faced a 30-14 defeat against Iowa State. The win moved LSU up eight spots to put them at No. 5 in this week's poll. Georgia fell to No. 8 and West Virginia now sits at No. 15 following the upsets. Colorado, previously at No. 19, is now out of the top 25 after a 31-20 loss to USC.

The three teams weren't the only Top 25 teams who suffered defeat. Saturday also saw No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Penn State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Miami and No. 21 Auburn record their second losses of the season.

Meanwhile, Michigan's 38-13 statement win against Wisconsin helped move them up six spots to No. 6. Texas moved up two spots to No. 7 after a 23-17 win over Baylor.

View the full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Notre Dame

5. LSU

6. Michigan

7. Texas

8. Georgia

9. Oklahoma

10. UCF

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. West Virginia

14. Kentucky

15. Washington

16. North Carolina State

17. Texas A&M

18. Penn Sate

19. Iowa

20. Cincinnati

21. South Florida

22. Mississippi State

23. Wisconsin 

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State 

