Report: Minnesota RB Shannon Brooks Arrested on Domestic Assault Allegation

Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks was arrested on Sunday after being accused of domestic assault.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 14, 2018

Minnesota Gophers running back Shannon Brooks was arrested in Minneapolis on Sunday after being accused of domestic assault, ESPN's Myron Medcalf reported.

According to the report, Brooks was involved in a fight with a male roommate, who called the police after the assault. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn told ESPN that officials responded to the call at 1:33 a.m. near the team's practice facility. Brooks was taken into custody for misdemeanor domestic assault and was booked in at the Hennepin County Jail.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said he was unable to comment on the incident on WCCO-AM's morning show.

"At this point, with the process unfolding, I'm not able to comment about any aspect of it whatsoever," Fleck said. "I wish I could, but I'm not able to do that at this time."

Brooks girlfriend, Weeam Suliman, described the incident as a "setback" in a tweet on Sunday, emphasizing that Brooks's arrest "does not define who Shannon is."

Brooks rushed for 1,728 yards in his first three seasons with Minnesota and is currently sidelined with a lower leg injury he suffered before the season. Minnesota (3–3) suffered a 30-14 loss against Ohio State last week and will play Nebraska on Saturday.

 

