UConn Linebacker Eli Thomas in Stable Condition After Suffering Stroke Last Week

Thomas remains hospitalized in stable condition after the UConn linebacker suffered a stroke on Oct. 10.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 15, 2018

UConn redshirt junior linebacker Eli Thomas suffered a stroke last Wednesday, the school and Thomas's family announced on Monday.

According to the statement, Thomas, who was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons, had the stroke before a morning weightlifting session on Oct. 10 and was immediately sent to a local hospital. The team said Thomas is "making good progress toward recovery" and is in stable condition.

Thomas's mother, Mary Beth Turner, thanked UConn's staff and athletic trainers in the statement. She emphasized that "without their quick response, this horrible situation could have been devastating."

"Thank you all for your love and well wishes for Eli," Turner said. "To say we are stunned by this turn of events is an understatement! A strong, healthy, 22-year old man having a stroke is not anything we anticipated. However, Eli will fight back as he has with every challenge that has come his way with ‘Eli Style.’”

Thomas arrived at UConn last year after playing two seasons at Lackawanna Community College. After redshirting his freshman year with an ACL injury, Thomas started the year at linebacker this season, recording 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in four games. Thomas sat out the last two games with a neck injury he suffered Week 4 against Syracuse.

The Huskies (1–5) will play undefeated No. 21 South Florida on Saturday.

