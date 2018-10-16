College Football Week 8: Group of Five Odds and Best Bets

The No. 10 UCF Knights are 19-0 straight up and 12-6-1 against the spread over their last 19 games. The Knights will look to extend their winning streak to 20 games this Saturday on the road against the East Carolina Pirates.

UCF is a 21-point road betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Before being pushed to the brink against the Memphis Tigers last Saturday as a 5-point road favorite in an eventual 31-30 victory, none of the Knights' previous five games this season had even been close. The Knights went 4-1 ATS with an average margin of victory of 31.2 points per game.

East Carolina is an underwhelming side that has gone just 2-4 SU and ATS this season. UCF is one of the best teams in the country, and after failing to move up in the rankings last Saturday, the team received a reminder that just winning isn't enough with the schedule they have; they are going to need to win big to earn as many style points as they can.

The Knights beat East Carolina 63-21 last season, and not enough has changed to suggest that they can't easily win and cover the spread again here in 2018.

In the last six games between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas, the road team is 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS. Look for this strange trend to continue with the Broncos going off as 4.5-point road favorites this Saturday.

Western Michigan hasn't been great at covering spreads this season, but the Broncos enter this game on the heels of five straight wins. Central Michigan has averaged a modest 18.1 points per game over its 1-6 SU start and will not have the firepower to keep up with the Broncos.

Rounding out this week's best bets, take the points on the Kent State Golden Flashes (+4) as they host the 2-3 SU and ATS Akron Zips. Kent State is 5-2 SU in its last seven home games against Akron, and both of the losses were by four points or less. This should be a highly competitive game between two subpar teams, making the points at home a big value.