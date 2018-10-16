Louisville TE Kemari Averett Suspended After Being Charged With Assault, Wanton Endangerment

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kemari Averett was booked into early Tuesday morning on a first-degree charge of wanton endangerment and fourth-degree charge of assault (domestic violence).

By Charlotte Carroll
October 16, 2018

Louisville tight end Kemari Averett has been suspended from the football program after being charged with assault and wanton endangerment, according to multiple reporters and jail records. 

According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections website, Averett was booked into the jail at 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning on a first-degree charge of wanton endangerment and fourth-degree charge of assault (domestic violence).

Averett's bail is set at $10,000 and he remains in custody at the Louisville metro jail.

The team released a statement Tuesday announcing the suspension.

"Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in the statement. “He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension."

The 20-year-old Averett has eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Louisville is 2–5 this season and next face Wake Forest on Oct. 27.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)