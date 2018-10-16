Louisville tight end Kemari Averett has been suspended from the football program after being charged with assault and wanton endangerment, according to multiple reporters and jail records.

According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections website, Averett was booked into the jail at 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning on a first-degree charge of wanton endangerment and fourth-degree charge of assault (domestic violence).

Averett's bail is set at $10,000 and he remains in custody at the Louisville metro jail.

The team released a statement Tuesday announcing the suspension.

"Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in the statement. “He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension."

The 20-year-old Averett has eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Louisville is 2–5 this season and next face Wake Forest on Oct. 27.