It's no longer uncommon for college football programs to identify and offer scholarships to standout athletes in their youth. Back in June, Alabama offered a 6-foot-7, 370-pound eighth grader. That same month, Michigan offered a seventh-grade quarterback.

So when The Athletic's Bruce Feldman tweeted a video Tuesday of Cole Leinart—the 11-year-old son of former USC great, Matt—completing a long pass that sailed nearly 30 yards in the air to his target, he perhaps sarcastically quipped it surprised him Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin hadn't already extended a scholarhip offer. (Kiffin served as an assistant on USC's staff through the entirety of Leinart's career there.)

This is Matt Leinart’s son Cole. He’s already 5-7 and has a huge arm. Hasn’t turned 12 yet.. Shocked that Lane Kiffin and FAU haven’t already offered him. pic.twitter.com/5urEQM58XL — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 16, 2018

Kiffin, who's keenly aware of Twitter's gravity in recruiting, caught wind of Feldman's tweet. He then responded, dispelling any concern that he's behind on the recruiting trail while asserting that the news cycle needed to keep up with him.

OK, so Lane Kiffin & #FAU HAVE offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son Cole, who is 5-7 and in the 6th grade. https://t.co/7gIkMJkJpN — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 16, 2018

So there you have it. According to Lane Kiffin, FAU has offered the younger Leinart, a sixth-grader, a college football scholarship. And if a potential pairing between Cole and Kiffin goes anywhere near as well as that between Kiffin and Matt, perhaps there could be another Heisman Trophy and national title in store.