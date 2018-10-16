Lane Kiffin Says FAU Offered Scholarship to Matt Leinart's 11-Year-Old Son, Cole

Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to confirm he has offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son Cole a scholarship. 

By Kaelen Jones
October 16, 2018

It's no longer uncommon for college football programs to identify and offer scholarships to standout athletes in their youth. Back in June, Alabama offered a 6-foot-7, 370-pound eighth grader. That same month, Michigan offered a seventh-grade quarterback.

So when The Athletic's Bruce Feldman tweeted a video Tuesday of Cole Leinart—the 11-year-old son of former USC great, Mattcompleting a long pass that sailed nearly 30 yards in the air to his target, he perhaps sarcastically quipped it surprised him Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin hadn't already extended a scholarhip offer. (Kiffin served as an assistant on USC's staff through the entirety of Leinart's career there.)

Kiffin, who's keenly aware of Twitter's gravity in recruiting, caught wind of Feldman's tweet. He then responded, dispelling any concern that he's behind on the recruiting trail while asserting that the news cycle needed to keep up with him.

So there you have it. According to Lane Kiffin, FAU has offered the younger Leinart, a sixth-grader, a college football scholarship. And if a potential pairing between Cole and Kiffin goes anywhere near as well as that between Kiffin and Matt, perhaps there could be another Heisman Trophy and national title in store.

 

