Colorado will visit No. 20 Washington on Saturday, Oct. 20 for a Pac-12 game at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Buffaloes (5–1) suffered their first loss of the season last week to USC. Colorado's offense recorded only 265 yards — with 164 coming in the first three quarters. The Buffaloes held a time-of-possession advantage by 10 minutes and won the turnover battle in the loss.

Washington is coming off a 30–27 overtime loss to Oregon. With the defeat, the Huskies moved back in the AP Top 25 Poll. C.J. Verdell scored on a six-yard run to give the Ducks the win.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch online with Fox Sports Go.