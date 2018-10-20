How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Colorado vs. Washington on Saturday, Oct. 20.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 20, 2018

Colorado will visit No. 20 Washington on Saturday, Oct. 20 for a Pac-12 game at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. 

The Buffaloes (5–1) suffered their first loss of the season last week to USC. Colorado's offense recorded only 265 yards — with 164 coming in the first three quarters. The Buffaloes held a time-of-possession advantage by 10 minutes and won the turnover battle in the loss. 

Washington is coming off a 30–27 overtime loss to Oregon. With the defeat, the Huskies moved back in the AP Top 25 Poll. C.J. Verdell scored on a six-yard run to give the Ducks the win.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch online with Fox Sports Go.

