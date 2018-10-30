College Football Week 10: Group of Five Odds and Best Bets

The UTEP Miners are 0-20 straight up and 6-13-1 against the spread over their last 20 games. This Saturday, the longest losing streak in the nation will come to an end against the Rice Owls.

UTEP is a 1-point road underdog in Houston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since defeating Prairie View 31-28 on a late field goal in their season opener, the Owls are 0-8. Their offense has slowed to a grinding halt averaging only 9.3 points per game over the team's last four games.

While UTEP was an absolute doormat last season in ending the year on an 0-5-1 ATS run, the Miners have put up a lot more fight in 2018 and are 4-2 ATS over their last six games, pushing North Texas and Louisiana Tech to the limit despite being underdogs of over three touchdowns in those games.

UTEP is averaging 17.3 points per game and allowing 26.8 points per game in conference play, far better than Rice's 11.8 points per game for and 35.8 points per game against. Given the chance to finally beat a team with comparable talent, look for the Miners to get the job done with an outright win on Saturday.

Jumping from two of the worst offenses in the nation to one of the best, take the Houston Cougars as 13.5-point road favorites this Saturday at Southern Methodist. Houston improved to 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS over its last five games with a 57-36 win over South Florida last Saturday and is now averaging 571 total yards per game and 49.8 points per game.

SMU ranks 113th in the nation in total yards per game with 349 and 84th in scoring with 27 points per game. Even if the defense is able to keep Houston in the low 40's, the offense probably won't do enough to cover the spread.

And in another repeat pick, time to go back to UAB and the UNDER 43 this Saturday when the Blazers host the UTSA Roadrunners. The UNDER is 14-2 over UAB's last 16 games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, and this outstanding defense should have no trouble keeping UTSA's 126th ranked offense in check.