How to Watch Virginia vs. Pitt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Virginia vs. Pitt on Friday, Nov. 2.

By Emily Caron
November 02, 2018

The No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers will host the Pittsburgh Panthers in Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 2. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

A newly-ranked Virginia (6-2) sits atop the ACC Coastal with a 4-1 conference record. The Cavaliers fell to N.C. State on the road for their only ACC loss of the season to date, but rebounded for three consecutive conference wins over Miami, Duke and North Carolina. Virginia defeated the Tar Heels 31-21 last week after a 217 yard, three touchdown performance from quarterback Bryce Perkins. Perkins completed 18-of-27 attempts in the air and added another 112 yards and one TD on the ground.

Pittsburgh (4-4) sits tied with Virginia Tech for second in the Coastal at 3-1. The Panthers took down the Duke Blue Devils in Week 9, 54-45. Quarterback Kenny Pickett went 8-of-18 for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Whoever wins the ACC clash on Friday night will likely play Virginia Tech for the divison title when both team's take on the Hokies later this month.

How to watch: 

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Follow the game live online with WatchESPN.

