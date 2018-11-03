How to Watch No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 9 Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch No. 6 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky play in an SEC contest on Saturday, Nov. 3.

By Kaelen Jones
November 03, 2018

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats host the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs in a SEC battle that will prove pivotal in the SEC East division. Kickoff from Kroger Field in Lexington is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 SEC) are coming off a last-second 15-14 win over Missouri. Quarterback Terry Wilson connected with tight end C.J. Conrad from two yards out on an untimed down at the end of regulation to keep Kentucky in control of its own destiny in its quest for its first-ever SEC East title. The Wildcats defense, headlined by talented edge rusher Josh Allen, currently ranks seventh nationally in yards allowed (295.0) and first in points allowed per game (13.4).

Georgia (7-1, 5-1) enters Saturday's contest after a 36-17 win over No. 13 Florida in a crucial bounceback performance. In their the previous game, the Bulldogs had suffered their first defeat of the season against LSU. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

