No. 16 Iowa will look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season when the team heads to West Lafayette, Ind., to take on Purdue on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (6–2) are coming off a 30–24 loss to No. 14 Penn State behind quarterback Nathan Stanley's shaky performance. Stanley completed just 18-of-49 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions. Iowa has only won twice on the road this season and will be looking to win its third this week.

Purdue also enters Saturday's matchup having lost their last outing, a 23–13 defeat at the hands of Michigan State. David Blough completed 29-of-49 passes for 277 yards and three interceptions. The Boilermakers haven't exactly fared well at home, either, winning just half of their appearances at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Both teams essentially need a win to stay alive in the race for the Big 10 West title. Northwestern leads the division entering the weekend.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the game live online on WatchESPN.