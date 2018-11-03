Iowa vs. Purdue: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Iowa vs. Purdue online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 03, 2018

No. 16 Iowa will look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season when the team heads to West Lafayette, Ind., to take on Purdue on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (6–2) are coming off a 30–24 loss to No. 14 Penn State behind quarterback Nathan Stanley's shaky performance. Stanley completed just 18-of-49 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions. Iowa has only won twice on the road this season and will be looking to win its third this week.

Purdue also enters Saturday's matchup having lost their last outing, a 23–13 defeat at the hands of Michigan State. David Blough completed 29-of-49 passes for 277 yards and three interceptions. The Boilermakers haven't exactly fared well at home, either, winning just half of their appearances at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Both teams essentially need a win to stay alive in the race for the Big 10 West title. Northwestern leads the division entering the weekend. 

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the game live online on WatchESPN.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)