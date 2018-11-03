No. 2 Clemson looks to continue its perfect season when it hosts on Louisville on Saturday in Death Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET.

Louisville (2–6) is coming off a 56–35 loss to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons totaled 591 total offensive yards in the win, scoring five touchdowns in the first six first-half offensive possessions. Matt Colburn II rushed for three touchdowns and a career-high 243 yards in the victory.

Clemson (8–0) is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season that came out Tuesday, while Alabama claimed the top spot. LSU and Notre Dame round out the top four. The team is fresh off a 59–10 beatdown of Florida State. Freshman Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdowns, breaking Deshaun Watson’s school record for single-season passing touchdowns by a true freshman.

Last season, Clemson beat Louisville 47–21.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online on WatchESPN.

Next Three Games

Louisville: at Syracuse (Nov. 9), vs. NC State (Nov. 17), vs. Kentucky (Nov. 24)

Clemson: at Boston College, (Nov. 10), vs. Duke (Nov. 17), vs. South Carolina (Nov. 24)