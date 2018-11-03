The Missouri Tigers are set to visit the No. 11 Florida Gators in a SEC matchup on Saturday, Nov. 3. Kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Missouri (4-4, 0-4 SEC) remains winless in conference play after losing in heartbreaking fashion last weekend against Kentucky. A pass interference call led to the Wildcats scoring a game-winning possession on an untimed snap at the end of regulation, dropping the Tigers to .500 on the year. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock enters Saturday's matchup having thrown for 2,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Florida (6-2, 4-2) also enters Saturday's contest coming off a loss. Last week, the Gators were outpaced by Georgia, losing 36-17. Florida was outscored 26-10 in the second half. Gators defensive end Jachai Polite has had an outstanding season and is currently tied-11th in the nation with seven sacks this season.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN