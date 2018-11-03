How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 3.

By Emily Caron
November 03, 2018

No. 8 Ohio State will host Nebraska on Saturday in a Big Ten battle at noon ET.

The Buckeyes are attempting to bounce back after a perfectly timed bye week came following Ohio State's unexpected loss to Purdue, 49-20, in Week 8. Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins went 49-of-73 for 470 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to bring Ohio State a win after the Boilermakers scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and tallied another 28 points in the final quarter of play. An off week gave the Buckeyes a chance to reset before hosting Nebraska. 

The Cornhuskers are coming off of their second consecutive win of the season after starting 2018 with six straight losses. Nebraska dominated Bethune-Cookman 45-9 in Week 9 to improve to 2-6 but remain just 1-4 in conference contests. Ohio State, on the other hand, sits at 4-1 in Big Ten play.

How to watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream:  You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

.
