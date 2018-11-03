Notre Dame vs. Northwestern: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Notre Dame vs. Northwestern online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 03, 2018

Notre Dame will be looking to keep its perfect season in tact when the team travels to Evanston on Saturday to take on Northwestern.

The Fighting Irish (8–0) are ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and hope to remain in the thick of the national title race with a win on Saturday. Notre Dame has won five of its last seven road games and is coming off of a 44–22 victory against Navy last week. The team has been strong under quarterback Ian Book, who so far this season has completed 76.5 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,481 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Northwestern (5–3) won't be an easy opponent, however. The Wildcats are on a four-game winning streak, and they currently lead the Big Ten East. The team is coming off of a 31–17 victory over Wisconsin in which running back Isaiah Bowser led the team with 117 yards rushing on 34 carries. The Wildcats will be looking to keep that streak alive and keep them in contention for their fourth-straight bowl game appearance.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online on WatchESPN.

 

