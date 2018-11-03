The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies head east this weekend to take on the Auburn Tigers. The SEC West foes face off at noon on Saturday.

Texas A&M fell to 5-3 after a 28-13 loss against Mississippi State last weekend. Aggies QB Kellen Mond completed 23-of-46 attempts for 232 yards and connected with receiver Quartney Davis for the team's lone touchdown. A 14-point fourth quarter by the Bulldogs took the win from within Texas A&M's grasp, sending the Aggies to 3-2 in conference contests.

Auburn, on the other hand, walked away from Week 8 with a 31-16 win over Mississippi and spent Week 9 on a bye. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham went 13-of-22 for 215 yards and one touchdown in the win, while running back Malik Miller tallied another two touchdowns for the Tigers. Auburn returns to action at home against the Aggies this weekend.

How to watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Follow the game live online with WatchESPN.