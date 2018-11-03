How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch West Virginia vs. Texas on Saturday, Nov. 3. 

By Emily Caron
November 03, 2018

It's a battle of the Big 12's best on Saturday when No. 12 West Virginia visits No. 15 Texas in Austin. 

Both teams are 4-1 in the Big 12, tied with Oklahoma atop the conference. The Mountaineers (6-1) bulldozed Baylor 58-14 last week as Heisman-contending quarterback Will Grier completed 17-of-27 attempts for 353 yards and three touchdowns. A monster 31-point third quarter gave the team a massive lead before backup quarterback Jack Allison stepped in for a few snaps in the fourth. Allison went 4-of-4 with a touchdown in West Virginia's Week 9 win.

The Longhorns are looking for redemption in Week 10 after a 38-35 loss to Oklahoma State. QB Sam Ehlinger went 22-of-42 for 283 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, running another two into the endzone on the ground. Ehlinger's efforts were not enough to overcome the Cowboys' early lead, and Texas fell from No. 6 to No. 15 after the upset.

The winner of this weekend's conference clash will take command of the Big 12 as the end of the season nears.

How to watch: 

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream:  You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

