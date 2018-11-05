The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread over their last three games. The Warhawks should be able to extend their winning streak this Saturday when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars.

Louisiana-Monroe is a 5.5-point road favorite on the college football odds for this week at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Many bettors may have written off the Warhawks after they fell to 2-4 with an 0-4 SU and ATS run, but that run includes two SEC teams in Texas A&M and Ole Miss and two of the Sun Belt's best teams in Troy and Georgia State. Since that stretch, Louisiana has won three straight and outscored its opponents 109-59.

South Alabama meanwhile is just 2-7 SU and 3-5-1 ATS this season including a current slump of 1-4 SU and ATS. The Jaguars rank 122nd in the nation in scoring defense allowing 39 points per game. Even if South Alabama manages to keep this game close, Louisiana-Monroe should eventually pull away with a win and cover.

Like Louisiana-Monroe, the East Carolina Pirates may be getting unfairly written off due to a brutal four-game stretch. The Pirates have gone 0-4 SU and ATS over their last four games, but those four games include the top three teams in the AAC in UCF, Temple, and Houston. East Carolina is outclassed by that group but should be more competitive this Saturday as 13.5-point underdogs on the road against the Tulane Green Wave.

East Carolina's passing attack should have no trouble producing against a Tulane pass defense that ranks 114th in the nation allowing 269.9 passing yards per game. The Pirates are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against Tulane according to the OddsShark College Football Database and the three losses were all by 10 points or less. Look for Tulane to win outright but for East Carolina to keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Since the Charlotte 49ers lost their freshman starting quarterback Chris Reynolds, the UNDER is 3-0 in their last three games. This UNDER trend is likely to continue this Saturday with the total set at 43.5 on the road against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Charlotte's strong defense should keep Marshall in check while Marshall should be able to load the box and stop the run.