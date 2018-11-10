The No. 24 Auburn Tigers will travel to No. 5 Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 10 in a much-anticipated rivalry game in Athens.

Auburn enters the game after defeating Texas A&M 28-24 in Week 10. Tigers QB Jarrett Stidham completed 18-of-29 attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns to bring Auburn to 6-3 on the season so far. The Tigers are 3-3 in SEC games going into a game against a Georgia team who sits atop the SEC at 6-1 in conference contests.

Georgia (8-1) took down Kentucky 34-17 last weekend. Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm went 14-of-20 for 113 yards and one touchdown in the win.

The Deep South's Oldest rivalry is the seventh-most-played in NCAA Division I football rivalry. In the team's 122 meetings, Georgia holds a slim 58–56–8 series advantage.

How to watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.