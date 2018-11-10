How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Auburn vs. Georiga on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Emily Caron
November 10, 2018

The No. 24 Auburn Tigers will travel to No. 5 Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 10 in a much-anticipated rivalry game in Athens.

Auburn enters the game after defeating Texas A&M 28-24 in Week 10. Tigers QB Jarrett Stidham completed 18-of-29 attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns to bring Auburn to 6-3 on the season so far. The Tigers are 3-3 in SEC games going into a game against a Georgia team who sits atop the SEC at 6-1 in conference contests. 

Georgia (8-1) took down Kentucky 34-17 last weekend. Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm went 14-of-20 for 113 yards and one touchdown in the win.

The Deep South's Oldest rivalry is the seventh-most-played in NCAA Division I football rivalry. In the team's 122 meetings, Georgia holds a slim 58–56–8 series advantage.

How to watch: 

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

 

