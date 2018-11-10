How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame online or on television.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 10, 2018

No. 4 Notre Dame will be looking to keep its perfect season in tact when the team hosts Florida State on Saturday.

In the second College Football Playoff rankings, the Fighting Irish (9–0) are ranked No. 3, moving up from No. 4 after beating Northwestern 31–21. The team has been strong under quarterback Ian Book, who so far this season has completed 74.5 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,824 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Florida State (4–5) has struggled this year and has lost its last two games. The Seminoles are coming off a 47–28 defeat to No. 14 NC State. The Wolfpack outrushed the Seminoles 177 to 24 yards.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)