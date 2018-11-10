No. 4 Notre Dame will be looking to keep its perfect season in tact when the team hosts Florida State on Saturday.

In the second College Football Playoff rankings, the Fighting Irish (9–0) are ranked No. 3, moving up from No. 4 after beating Northwestern 31–21. The team has been strong under quarterback Ian Book, who so far this season has completed 74.5 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,824 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Florida State (4–5) has struggled this year and has lost its last two games. The Seminoles are coming off a 47–28 defeat to No. 14 NC State. The Wolfpack outrushed the Seminoles 177 to 24 yards.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

