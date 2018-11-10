Alabama looks to continue their march to the College Football Playoff when they take on Mississippi State on Saturday.

As far as the conference is concerned, the Crimson Tide have already wrapped up the SEC West and will take on East champion in the SEC Championship on Dec. 1.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a dominant 29–0 win over LSU. Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 44-yard score in the win.

Mississippi State has won two in a row after a midseason struggle in which they lost three out of four games.

But their defense faces a high-powered Alabama team that leads the nation in total and scoring offense, team passing efficiency and third down conversion percentage.

Alabama beaten the Bulldogs in each of the past 10 seasons, including last year's contest, 31–24.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.