Oklahoma State will take on No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 10 in a intrastate showdown at Owen Field.

The Cowboys (5-4) fell to Baylor in Week 10, 35-31. Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius went 24-of-41 for 287 yards and one touchdown in the loss, while running another into the end zone. Receiver Tylan Wallace starred for the Cowboys offense, connecting with Cornelius for one in the air and hauling a second TD in on the ground.

The Sooners bested Texas Tech 51-46 to improve to 8-1 on the season. Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, completed 20-of-35 for 360 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ABC Go.