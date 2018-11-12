The Washington State Cougars have been one of the best bets in the nation all season long with a 9-1 straight up and against the spread record through their first 10 games. The Cougars will try to keep things rolling this Saturday when they host the Arizona Wildcats.

Washington State is a 10-point favorite at home on the college football odds against the Wildcats at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Senior quarterback Gardner Minshew has thrived in Mike Leach's pass-happy offense, leading the nation in passing yards with 3,852 as his team has averaged 37.6 points per game.

The Cougars will wrap up their regular season at home against the Washington Huskies, one of the nation's worst ATS performers at 2-8 ATS despite a 7-3 record SU.

Only the Utah State Aggies have enjoyed as much ATS success as the Cougars this year, matching their record of 9-1 both SU and ATS. Utah State has been sensational in the Mountain West this season and has won its games by an average margin of victory of 29.4 points per game.

Three other teams have managed to go 8-2 ATS this season in the 9-1 SU Alabama-Birmingham Blazers and Buffalo Bulls and the 8-2 SU Fresno State Bulldogs. Washington State is the only team in the Power 5 to have an ATS record better than 7-3; some of the top Power 5 teams who have achieved that 7-3 ATS mark are the 10-0 SU Alabama Crimson Tide, the 8-2 SU Syracuse Orange, and the 7-3 SU Virginia Cavaliers and Boston College Eagles.

The Louisville Cardinals parted ways with Bobby Petrino on Sunday after the head coach picked up his seventh straight loss. It is difficult to argue with the firing given that the Cardinals have been the nation's absolute worst team against the spread going just 2-8 SU and 1-9 ATS through their first 10 games.

Four other teams join Washington with the ugly mark of 2-8 ATS in the 3-7 SU New Mexico State Aggies, the 4-6 SU TCU Horned Frogs, the 6-4 SU Wisconsin Badgers and the 7-3 SU San Diego State Aztecs. Wisconsin was 20-8-2 ATS in its previous 30 games according to the OddsShark College Football Database before this disappointing 2018 campaign.