College Football Week 12: Group of Five Odds and Best Bets

The Utah State Aggies are tied with the Washington State Cougars for the best against the spread record in the nation, entering this weekend at 9-1 both straight up and ATS. The Aggies should continue their dominant run this Saturday when they visit the Colorado State Rams.

Utah State is a 27-point road favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since losing 38-31 to the Michigan State Spartans in their season opener, the Aggies have been on a season-long tear going 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS over their last nine games.

Over those nine wins, the Aggies have averaged 53.6 points per game while allowing only 20.1 points per game, good for an average margin of victory of 33.5 points per game.

Colorado State has been on the opposite side of the spectrum, going just 3-7 SU and ATS in 2018. Potential snow in the forecast will only help the Aggies, who enter this game with a far superior rushing attack and rushing defense to the Rams. Roll with the hot hand and lay the 27 points on Utah State.

In another play on a road favorite, look for the Memphis Tigers to win and cover as 8.5-point favorites facing the SMU Mustangs. Since losing back-to-back games to UCF and Missouri, Memphis has come out of its bye week with a 2-0 SU and ATS run.

SMU has also been playing well, but this is a series that Memphis has dominated convincingly in recent seasons. The Tigers are 4-0 SU and ATS in their last four games against the Mustangs per the OddsShark College Football Database. Memphis has won those four games by an average margin of 41.5 points per game.

Lastly, take the UNDER 44 in Saturday's San Diego State at Fresno State matchup. Fresno State has allowed only 13.5 points per game and seen the UNDER go 6-2-1 this season while San Diego State has allowed 20.7 points per game and had its games go 7-3 on the UNDER.

Points should be hard to come by for both sides in this one, especially for the Aztecs who rank 114th in the nation in scoring with only 22.4 points per game.