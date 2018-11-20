College Football Week 13: Group of Five Odds and Best Bets

The No. 8 UCF Knights are 23-0 straight up and 15-7-1 against the spread over their last 23 games dating back to the start of the 2017 season. The Knights are likely to pick up another big win this Friday night on the road against the South Florida Bulls.

UCF is a 14-point road favorite on the college football odds over South Florida at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Faced with what was a legitimate test in the 9-1 SU Cincinnati Bearcats, the Knights cruised to a 38-13 win at home, once again stating their case that they belong in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The team has played with a legitimate chip on its shoulder this season going 10-0 SU and 7-3 ATS with a 23.2-point average margin of victory.

South Florida, on the other hand, has lost the luster of its 7-0 SU start with four straight losses, all by double-digits. The offense has averaged only 18.3 points per game over its last three losses, which is a level of production that won't be nearly enough to keep this one competitive against the Knights. Look for UCF to roll to another big win and cover.

The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven road games against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks including a current stretch of 5-0 SU the last five times these teams have met on ULM's grounds. Both of these in-state rivals are 6-5 SU heading into this regular season finale with Lafayette holding the ATS edge at 7-4 ATS to Monroe's 4-7 ATS.

Seven of the last nine games between these two teams have been decided by a touchdown or less. This should be another competitive game on Saturday, and given that the Ragin' Cajuns have enjoyed so much recent success against the Warhawks, Louisiana-Lafayette looks like a strong value as a 4-point underdog in this one.

Lastly, take the UAB Blazers at -2.5 on the road against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders this Saturday. Both of these teams have had great seasons in 2018 with UAB at 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS and Middle Tennessee at 7-4 SU and ATS. But the Blazers have the superior rushing game and defense, and this should propel them to a road victory.