The Buffalo Bulls are 0-10 straight up and 3-7 against the spread in 10 games against the Northern Illinois Huskies since 1999. If there was ever a season to break out of this drought, it would be this one in the MAC Championship Game on Friday night.

Buffalo is a 3.5-point betting favorite in Friday's conference championship game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The history between these two teams seems to be baked into the price as the Bulls are an excellent value here.

Buffalo has been one of the nation's best bets all season long with a 10-2 SU and 9-3 ATS record while the Huskies are a modest 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS and are entering this game in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

These two teams have been very comparable on defense with Northern Illinois allowing 344 yards per game and Buffalo allowing 345. On offense, however, the Bulls average 419 yards and 35.3 points per game to the Huskies' 318 yards and 19.9 points per game. Take the superior team to cover the spread in this one.

Another long streak may come to an end this Saturday when the UCF Knights host the Memphis Tigers as 3-point favorites in the AAC Championship Game. Central Florida improved to 24-0 SU and 16-7-1 ATS with its 38-10 win over South Florida last Saturday, but lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to a gruesome leg injury in that game.

Memphis is red hot with a 4-0 SU and ATS record over its last four games, and already pushed UCF to the limit once this season in a 31-30 loss to the Knights in October. This time around, with the Knights' best offensive weapon out of commission, look for the Tigers to end the longest winning streak in the nation.

Switching gears to rolling with the long-term trends instead of against them, take the Boise State Broncos (-2.5) in the MAC Championship Game over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Boise State is 15-3 SU and 13-5 ATS in its last 18 games against Fresno State, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, including a perfect 10-0 SU record at home. The Broncos defeated Fresno State 24-17 in November and should be able to scratch out another win this Saturday.