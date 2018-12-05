Top donors and university officials at Auburn are reportedly preventing head coach Gus Malzahn from hiring Hugh Freeze as an assistant, according to AL.com's Josh Moon.

Per Moon, Auburn donors and officials are "seeking to undercut" Malzahn by restricting assistant contracts to one-year deals. Freeze is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal from a future employer.

This is the situation at Auburn now: top donors and university officials are so unhappy with the head football coach that they are seeking to undercut him by limiting assistants' contracts to single year deals. This is currently preventing AU from hiring Hugh Freeze as OC. /1 — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) December 5, 2018

Freeze is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal from future employers. Sources said Malzahn has asked AU to wave the recent restriction on multi-year contracts in order to hire Freeze. AU response: Nah. /2 — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) December 5, 2018

To be clear, I have no source that can say AU is Freeze's top choice. Only that Malzahn, in putting together an offer for Freeze, asked for the waiver. There seems to be better ways to run a football program. /F — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) December 5, 2018

Reports surfaced in late November that Malzahn was considering accepting a reduced buyout. Last year, he agreed to a seven-year deal to remain at Auburn, despite burgeoning interest from Arkansas.

The Tigers currently have an opening at offensive coordinator following Chip Lindsey's departure to join Les Miles's Kansas staff.

Malzahn has reportedly asked Auburn to wave its limitation on multi-year contract in order to hire Freeze, likely to fill the vacancy. The decision was denied.

Freeze previously served as head coach at Ole Miss from 2012-2016. He resigned in July 2017 after it was discovered he used a school-issued cell phone to call escort services while reportedly traveling on recruiting trips in the school's plane.

In October, Freeze was named offensive coordinator of the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football, which starts play in February.

Auburn finished the regular season 7–5 and fifth in the SEC West. The Tigers will face Purdue in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28.